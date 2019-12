Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos know how to throw a holiday party. The power couple and Amazon celebrated the season of giving by hitting up Whole Foods Market and Amazon 4-star in NYC to gather festive essentials for a very special reason. Together, they delivered smiles to Women in Need (Win), the largest provider of family shelter and supportive housing in NYC, by throwing them an epic bash.

