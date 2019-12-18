On October 30, the unexpected happenend. The brothers announced they were no longer going to pursue music as a band on Good Monring America. The news broke the hearts of their fans, who did not lose hope of seeing them together again ...
Their wishes came true in February 2019, when they announced their return through social networks. On March 1, they released their new single, Sucker under the Republic Records label. The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and US Hot Digital Songs charts.
As for their private lives, the three brothers are all married men. Kevin, 32, is married to stylist Danielle Deleasa and they are parents of two girls. Joe, 30, married actress Sophie Turner, while Nick, 27, is happily married to Priyanka Chopra.