In 2009, Selena Gomez started her musical career after starring in the successful Disney series Wizards of Waverly Place. Selena then ventured into singing with Selena Gomez & the Scene where they released their first studio album Kiss & Tell. With the band, the star released two more albums: A Year Without Rain (2010) and When the Sun Goes Down (2011). While Selena produced top hits with the band, she later went solo and released two other successful albums: Stars Dance (2013) and Revival (2015).

In 2011, she began a romantic relationship with Justin Bieber, which lasted more than 6 years and had all kinds of ups and downs.