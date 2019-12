Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful and successful woman in the entertainment business, and she has also been a winner in the love department. This year, she surprised her fans and followers with the announcement of her engagement to boyfriend Alex Rodriguez after two years of relationship. For the former baseball player, this will be the second time he says “I do,” whereas Jennifer has already been married on three other occasions. Her first husband was Ojani Noa, whom she married back in 1997. Three years later, in 2000, the Bronx diva tied the knot with dancer Cris Judd. In 2004, she married the father of her children, 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, Puerto Rican star Marc Anthony.