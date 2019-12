When Kate Middleton married Prince William in 2011 she would likely have had no idea the incredible amount of attention her wardrobe would receive from then onward. Dresses that she has worn have sold out within hours of her appearing in them – such awesome selling success is dubbed the ‘Kate effect’. In the year following her wedding alone she was worth over $1 billion to the U.K. fashion industry.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s timeless style allows her to recycle her outfits many a time, year after year. She often gives a new tweak to an old outfit by wearing her hair differently or using new accessorizes. Here are 17 times that she’s given an old favorite a new twist...