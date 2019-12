Sean Combs - aka P. Diddy - celebrated his 50th birthday in style with a super glamorous party in his Los Angeles mansion surrounded by the biggest names in entertainment. Among the guests were Cardi B and husband Offset, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Kris Jenner with daughters Khloé, Kylie and Kim... and many others. All dressed in chic outfits, they wished the rapper a happy birthday and danced to the beats of Mary J. Blige, who performed during the night. Have a look inside the star-studded celebration and enjoy the best red-carpet looks.