It was an eventful week for the Swedish royal ladies, who slipped into an array of head-turning gowns and tiaras for the Nobel Prize Ceremony in Stockholm. Crown Princess Victoria wore a black and white number, meanwhile Princess Sofia and Princess Madeleine opted for much brighter dresses in bold pink and electrifying blue. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton also dressed to impress this week when she showed up at the Queen’s Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace. Moreover, Queen Letizia of Spain proved that classic black and white is always a good idea. Scroll through the gallery to see the best in this week’s royal style!