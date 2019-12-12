Barack and Michelle Obama buy luxury mansion valued at 11 million dollars
We present the magnificent house bought by the Obama that is located on the exclusive island of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, which has 7 rooms, 8.5 bathrooms and a series of amenities that you can see in this gallery that you will see below.
According to information released by the TMZ, the former president and former lady rented the house last summer and loved it so much that they put up an offer to acquire it.
The farm, located at 79 Turkeyland Cove Road in Edgartown, has 29 acres and is in front of the sea.
The Obamas new home belonged to Wyc Grousbeck, owner of the Boston Celtics, and is located on the exclusive island of Martha's Vineyard, in Massachusetts.
According to TMZ, the owner of the mansion listed the home for the sum of 22 million dollars. However, the Obamas managed to significantly reduce the price.
The main structure of the property is 6,900 square feet and has seven rooms and 8.5 bathrooms.
The house has a beautiful pool, outdoor fireplace, chef's kitchen, vaulted ceilings and two spacious rooms for guests.
In addition, the mansion has a private beach and a boat house to enjoy the beautiful landscape.
The kitchen is the perfect space to share special family moments.
The rooms are white like the rest of the house.
The Obama family can also enjoy some fun time with this amazing pool table.
There is a large outdoor jacuzzi located on the second floor of the residence where you can appreciate the breadth of the heavenly place.