For nearly eight years, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony formed one of the most solid and happy couples in the entertainment world as well as a lovely family with the arrival of their twins Max and Emme. However, in 2011 the singers surprised fans when they announced the news of their separation. Three years later, Jennifer and Marc were officially separated, and even though they took different routes, they’ve always looked after their children’s happiness and wellbeing.

Both Marc and JLo have taken to their respective social media accounts to share special moments in which they reveal they keep a cordial and friendly relationship.