Flashback to 2006. Eva Longoria was a Hollywood breakout star in Desperate Housewives, High School Musical was on everyone’s playlists and Beyoncé was as popular as she is today. Another major pop culture moment was the birth of ex power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first biological daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt.

Brangelina, who had previously adopted their first two kids Maddox and Zahara, were the talk of every media publication as they prepared to welcome baby Shiloh. The world was teeming with excitement at seeing the couple’s child, so much so that they fled the United States and headed to Swakopmund, Namibia to have the baby in a place where paparazzi wouldn’t be a problem.

Since then, the Jolie-Pitt family have grown from three to six with another adopted child Pax and biological twins Vivienne and Knox. Throughout the years, we’ve seen the children grow up before our eyes, from running family errands to attending film screenings for their parents. To go back where it all started, we’re looking back at Shiloh’s life through the years…