Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is the first-born daughter and child of former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (at one time known as the world’s most beautiful pair). Upon her birth, everyone wanted to know more about the blonde baby — who did she look like more? Brad? Angie? Both?

As time went on, fans and followers everywhere watched as Shiloh grew and blossomed into the accomplished teenager she is today. Brad and Angelina’s kids have been mainly kept from the spotlight — with exception of the occasional family red carpet moments — but fans are hoping to see more of Shiloh as the years pass.

We’ve gathered some fast facts about the burgeoning actress that may surprise you and wondering “what’s next?” for the teen as she aproaches adulthood.