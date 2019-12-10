The year 2019 has been quite epic for Jennifer Lopez. So much so, that we decided to do a roundup of some of her biggest moments thus far. Since kicking off the new year, JLo has appeared in a great number of headlines with news of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez, turning 50 and celebrating in the best way possible – with a memorable mega birthday bash and her It’s My Party tour. And of course, we must include the announcement of her expected performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira.

And that’s just the gist of what the mother-of-two has accomplished this year. Aside from being a doting momma to her two coconuts, as she lovingly refers to her 11-year-old twins Max and Emme, Jennifer already has a few things written on her agenda for the upcoming year – but let’s not get ahead just yet. Instead, scroll through the gallery to see all of JLo’s top highlights of 2019!