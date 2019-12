Daniel Craig joined Omega in releasing the new Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition watch at The Standard Highline in NYC.

Guests were greeted by a full display of the unique Seamaster watches worn by the British spy over the past 25 years. Later, while dancing away to sounds by world-renowned DJ, Honey Dijon, partygoers were offered glasses of Bollinger Special Cuvée (poured from custom bottles featuring the OMEGA label!).