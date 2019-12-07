View 23 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

You won't believe what's on Salma Hayek's Christmas tree
© @marcanthony

¡Hola diciembre! The holidays are officially here and all of your favorite stars are bringing the cheer. Whether cozying up and taking selfies by the fire, sharing a laugh at the table or hitting up some of the hottest festivities around, the biggest names in Hollywood dashed through the week in a one-horse open slay. Scroll through and see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Star surprise

Marc Anthony got a starry surprise after his buzzing performance at Estadio Rommel Fernández in Panama City. "Look who showed up to my show in Panama," he wrote alongside this social media post of him with all-star David Beckham.

© Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Pretty in pink

Camila Cabello decked the halls with pink as she performed her new song Living Proof on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

© Getty Images

Three amigos

Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin posed with fellow superstar Carlos Vives at the Global Gift Gala during Art Basel 2019 at the Eden Roc Hotel on December 5 in Miami Beach, Florida.

© Mattheau O’Brien for Madame Tussauds New York

Seeing double

Alessandra Ambrosio unveiled her new wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York on Thursday, December 5.

© Getty Images

Black and white

William Levy and co-star Alicia Sanz made for an alluring pair at the En Brazos De Un Asesino premiere. 

© Getty Images

Shaken, not stirred

Diego Boneta got behind the bar and served up cocktails at the Julian Mayor x Dobel Tequila Barware Collaboration launch in Miami, Florida on December 5.

© Getty Images

Get lit

John Legend was among stars to light up the world's most famous Christmas tree at the 2019 Christmas in Rockefeller Center show.

© @roselyn_sanchez

Snuggling

Roselyn Sanchez shared her favorite post-work activity: "What do I love to do after a long day of work? Snuggling up on the couch with @AmazonPrimeVideo’s #Fleabag! No matter my mood, Phoebe Waller-Bridge never fails to make me laugh. Thank you @amazon for having such creative shows that are binge-worthy! Check it out for yourself!"

© Owen Kolasinski

The Good Place Print

Jameela Jamil was a chic cheetah at Christian Louboutin and Laura Brown's supper party for the debut of ‘Elisa,’ a new handbag named in honor of model, actress, director and social entrepreneur Elisa Sednaoui, at The Paramour Estate in L.A. on December 4.

© Getty Images

Winter Wonderland

Kristen Bell hosted the Baby2Baby and Tiny Prints annual "Winter Wonderland" event for kids at Casita Hollywood on December 5 in L.A.

© Daniel Seung Lee

Cheers to a beautiful future!

Belvedere Vodka and Janelle Monáe brought “A Beautiful Future” to Atlanta for a specially curated dinner honoring A-Town’s most influential identities at The Fairmont.

© Max Lakner/BFA.com

Cake it easy

Amirah Kassem received an iconic photo bomb at the launch event for her debut Holiday Cake Kit, Williams Sonoma x Flour Shop collaboration, at the Columbus Circle Williams Sonoma location in NYC.

© Getty Images

No Time to Die

Daniel Craig joined Omega in releasing the new Seamaster Diver 300M 007 Edition watch at The Standard Highline in NYC.

Guests were greeted by a full display of the unique Seamaster watches worn by the British spy over the past 25 years. Later, while dancing away to sounds by world-renowned DJ, Honey Dijon, partygoers were offered glasses of Bollinger Special Cuvée (poured from custom bottles featuring the OMEGA label!).

© Michael Simon

Ready to party

Katharine McPhee had the perfect complement to her sequined dress and ivory coat while heading to a holiday gathering: the sparkly Ruffino Prosecco Holiday Six-Pack, designed by Brooklyn-based designer StickyBaby.

© Getty Images

Powerhouse women

Can you say star-studded? Camila Cabello, Aja Naomi King, Andie MacDowell, Dame Helen Mirren, Amber Heard, and Viola Davis were among the incredible guests at L'Oréal Paris' 14th annual Women Of Worth Awards at The Pierre on December 4 in NYC.

© BFA

Deck & Dazzled

Katie Holmes browsed the racks of festive holiday Amazon Fashion and Amazon Home offerings at the exclusive opening of the Amazon x Refinery29 Deck & Dazzled Holiday Pop-Up Shop in Soho.

© Michael Simon

Bundle up

Emily DiDonato flaunted her modeling skills while rolling through American Eagle and Aerie's holiday bash at AE's Union Square Be You Studio in NYC. The stunner was joined by celebs like Rickey Thompson on the chilly December 4 day.

© Getty Images

Making history

Pandora Live El Pulso returned to The Academy in Los Angeles on December 4 for a special free event. History was made when Farruko was presented with a Pandora Billionaire plaque for having over 1 billion streams on Pandora. The concert was also the first ever L.A. live performance for special guest Paloma Mami.

© Getty Images

Immersive outing

Diego Tinoco was among those who ventured into an immersive experience that brought Netflix's new series The Witcher to life in L.A.

© Michael Simon

Jingle juice

Lizzo and Normani celebrated Fizz The Season with Pepsi at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Tampa, Florida.  

© John Russo

Philanthropic fitness

Chris Pratt kicked off the week by launching his very own Amazon storefront that features a variety of fitness essentials. “When I work out, I’m able to feel great and be the best version of myself. Getting my gear from Amazon also lets me do some good with Amazon Smile, which generates donations to over 1 million charities when you shop this storefront on Amazon.com/smile,” he said.

© Getty Images

A match made in heaven

Besties Sofia Carson and Halima Aden looked out of this world at the 15th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball 2019 at 60 Wall Street Atrium on December 3 in NYC. The beauties embodied the elegance of snowflakes, with Sofia in a show-stopping Giambattista Valli number, while Halima donned a Antonio Grimaldi dream.

© Getty Images

Fierce foursome

Jennifer Lopez had the support of her Hustlers castmates Julia Styles, Constance Wu and Lili Reinhart while at the Gotham Independent Film Awards on Monday, December 2.

