’Tis the season for Baseling! For one dazzling week, Miami becomes a star-studded hub for all things art. From Hollywood’s A-listers to the hottest supermodels and not to mention music’s greatest talent, the 305 is crawling with star power in every corner of the town.

In the Design District, there are many installations to see, while across the bridge, South Beach is playing host to Art Basel’s main exhibition at the Miami Beach Convention Center displaying works from 4,000 artists. And the parties. In every corner of the city, there are plenty of swanky parties with the guest lists teeming with celebs.

Find out where your favorite A-listers made an appearance during Art Basel this year!