Olga Segura, who co-founded The Latinx House and is a Mexican actress and producer, explained the importance of representation in the industry. “There’s a lot of people in industry right now in Colombia that are making stories, making characters that don’t have any knowledge about the Latinx community,” she explains to HOLA! USA. “So us as actors, as producers, as storytellers, we’ve got to ask, who’s writing this content because how are we going to let people that don’t know anything about our community writing these characters?”