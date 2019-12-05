Over the weekend, Latinx stars united for a cause. Time’s Up and The Lainx House teamed up for its second annual Latinx Heritage Month event that featured over 150 people from the entertainment industry. And all the A-listers came out to support.

This year’s host committee included America Ferrera, Diane Guerrero, Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez, Karla Souza, Angela Robinson, Christy Haubegger and the three co-founders of The Latinx House Alex Martinez Kondracke, Mónica Ramírez and Olga Segura.

Both Time’s Up and The Latinx House work towards good causes. The former is committed to ensuring that all workers can work with safety, dignity and equity, while the latter is dedicated to bringing together art, and skills to build power within the Latinx community by creating a space for community members to come together to share strategies for improving the economic, political and social well-being of the Latinx community.



Keep scrolling to see how these Latina Powerhouses celebrated the movement…