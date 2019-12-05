View 10 pics | Celebrities

Every celebrity spotted in Miami during Art Basel 2019

Every celebrity spotted in Miami during Art Basel 2019
Every celebrity spotted in Miami during Art Basel 2019

© Seth Browarnik/WorldRedEye.com

’Tis the season for Baseling! For one dazzling week, Miami becomes a star-studded hub for all things art. From Hollywood’s A-listers to the hottest supermodels and not to mention music’s greatest talent, the 305 is crawling with star power in every corner of the town. 

In the Design  District, there are many installations to see, while across the bridge, South Beach is playing host to Art Basel’s main exhibition at the Miami Beach Convention Center displaying works from 4,000 artists. And the parties. In every corner of the city, there are plenty of swanky parties with the guest lists teeming with celebs.

Find out where your favorite A-listers made an appearance during Art Basel this year!

 

Bella Hadid, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban joined Dave and Isabela Grutman for a late-night dinner at Miami Design District hotspot Swan.

 

© Kin St. Patrick

Bad Bunny 

The reggaetonero kicked off Miami Art Week by celebrating his Ocean Drive magazine at the publication's annual Art of the Party at Delano South Beach. 

© Getty Images

Lauren Jauregui

The singer posed on the orange carpet before celebrating NEON16, Spotify Genius And Buchanan's Present: The Kids Who Grew Up On Reggaeton event. 

© Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

The supermodel popped and poured some bubbly at Perrier-Jouët Champagne Rosé Garden After Dark party.

© Courtesy of World Red Eye

Pharrell Willliams

The star made an appearance at colorful pop-up HELLO! MIAMI to see Mira Mikati and Sarah Andelman's ecclectic collections.

© Getty Images

Brandi Cyrus and Paris Hilton

The pair attended DIESEL's exclusive launch of DIESEL Wynwood 28 and enjoyed beats by Amrit at Barter.

© Getty Images

Caroline Vreeland

The singer and model wore a chic jumpsuit to celebrate DIESEL's exclusive launch of DIESEL Wynwood 28.

© Getty Images

Maluma and David Beckham

The two men dressed to the nines to attend Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway Show.  

© Getty Images

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef

Ricky Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef were also spotted at the star-studded Dior runway show. 

© Getty Images

DJ Khaled

After the part it was the after party. DJ Khaled enjoyed the beats at the Dior Men's Fall 2020 Runway After Party.  

