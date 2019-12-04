Introducing the new cast of 'Selena: The Series'

View Galleries
Jennifer Lopez teases surprise fan event in New York City
If you think Jennifer Lopez has had enough on her plate with the It’s My Party Tour, Hustlers and just being an all-around triple threat, think...
Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego star in Alicia Keys' beautiful new music video
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego’s love was turned into art, thanks to two very special musicians. The Latina powerhouse and her leading man starred in...
Camila Cabello gets personal in BTS look for 'Shameless'
Camila Cabello gave fans a look inside of the world of one of her most personal songs. The 22-year-old songstress took to her social media to share a...
Emilia Clarke sings in new Christmas movie – and she's good!
Christmas is around the corner and Emilia Clarke is everyone’s new favorite elf. The former Game of Thrones star is now the mother of holidays with...
Ally Brooke on representing Mexican-Americans in 'The Casagrandes'
When Nickelodeon asked Ally Brooke to sing the theme song for their new series The Casagrandes, it was an automatic 'yes!' from the Fifth...