View 6 pics | Celebrities

Introducing the new cast of 'Selena: The Series'

...
Introducing the new cast of 'Selena: The Series'
You're reading

Introducing the new cast of 'Selena: The Series'

1/6
Niall Horan sets the record straight on whether he's dating Selena Gomez
Next

Niall Horan sets the record straight on whether he's dating Selena Gomez
Christian Serratos, Selena the Series
© @christianserratos/The Grosby Group

Christian Serratos, Selena the Series

Netflix’s Selena: The Series has found its lead in actress Christian Serratos. The Walking Dead star will put on her bustier and red lipstick and channel the Como La Flor songstress for the series about her life and career in 2020. Christian shared the exciting news along with a first look from the series. “Here we go!!! Besitos @netflix @selenanetflix,” she wrote.

Now, the world has the chance to meet a few more key players from the show. The actors who will star alongside her as her father, husband and members of her iconic band have been revealed. Scroll ahead to meet the latest additions to the cast.

Julio Macias, Pete Astudillo Selena The Series
© ajuliomacias/getty images

Julio Macias, Pete Astudillo Selena The Series

Julio Macias – Pete Astudillo

Julio not only has the acting chops, but the music background for his role as Los Dinos member Pete. The California native has starred in On My Block, S.W.A.T. and Jane the Virgin. On social, Julio has showed off his keyboarding skills and his ability to play the role.

Jesse Posey, Chris Perez Selena: The Series
© @jpoes13/getty images

Jesse Posey, Chris Perez Selena: The Series

Jesse Posey – Chris Perez

Jesse’s last name may sound familiar, that’s because it is. The actor’s big brother is none other than Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey. Jesse, who played in Stitchers, will play Selena’s husband and Los Dinos guitarist Chris Perez. It’s no surprise that they cast the actor, as he is a spitting image of the musician.

Hunter Pena, Ricky Vela
© @hunterreesepena/getty images

Hunter Pena, Ricky Vela

Hunter Reese Pena – Ricky Vela

Hunter has landed the role of his dreams as Los Dinos member Ricky Vela. Ricky played an important role in Selena’s musical legacy as keyboardist for the group. The Mexican American actor took to his social media to share the exciting news and share a picture of himself in costume for the role.

“I'm thankful to @Netflix and everyone at Campanario Entertainment for giving a little Mexican American boy a shot at his big dream and entrusting me to bring Ricky Vela to the small screen on @selenanetflix. I’m grateful to Selena and everyone who comprised Los Dinos (on and off stage) for inspiring me every day." 

Carlos Alfredo Jr. Selena The Series
© @carlosalfredojr

Carlos Alfredo Jr. Selena The Series

Carlos Alfredo Jr. – Joe Ojeda

Carlos is a triple threat who has landed the role of his dreams. The California native will play Joe Ojeda, the Los Dinos keyboardist and one of the key players in her song writing success.

"It’s official!!! I am a Dino!! I will portray the legendary Joe Ojeda, the keyboardist of Selena y los Dinos, in the upcoming Selena: The Series on Netflix!!!! This is a dream come true for me! Selena has had my heart ever since my sister @anchu83 introduced her music to me when I was very young. Such an honor to be part of her legacy!”

Making the role even better, Carlos will star alongside his friend and roommate, Hunter Reese Pena, who will play Ricky Vela.

David-Barrerra, Abraham-Quintanilla
© @david_barrera/getty images

David-Barrerra, Abraham-Quintanilla

David Barrera – Abraham Quintanilla

David is playing one of the most important roles of the series. The veteran actor, who is known for his work on What If, CSI: Miami, and Bosch, will play the Patriarch of the famous family. The Texas native shared a sneak peek of him from the set via his social media.

“A couple of South Texas boys hanging out together after work. It is a pleasure to finally work with my old friend and fellow @ucsdtheatreanddance Alum. @ricardoachavira is buena gente! And he’s killin’ it in this series! . . .”

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries