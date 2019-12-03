Carlos is a triple threat who has landed the role of his dreams. The California native will play Joe Ojeda, the Los Dinos keyboardist and one of the key players in her song writing success.
\"It’s official!!! I am a Dino!! I will portray the legendary Joe Ojeda, the keyboardist of Selena y los Dinos, in the upcoming Selena: The Series on Netflix!!!! This is a dream come true for me! Selena has had my heart ever since my sister @anchu83 introduced her music to me when I was very young. Such an honor to be part of her legacy!”
Making the role even better, Carlos will star alongside his friend and roommate, Hunter Reese Pena, who will play Ricky Vela.