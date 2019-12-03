Netflix’s Selena: The Series has found its lead in actress Christian Serratos. The Walking Dead star will put on her bustier and red lipstick and channel the Como La Flor songstress for the series about her life and career in 2020. Christian shared the exciting news along with a first look from the series. “Here we go!!! Besitos @netflix @selenanetflix,” she wrote.

Now, the world has the chance to meet a few more key players from the show. The actors who will star alongside her as her father, husband and members of her iconic band have been revealed. Scroll ahead to meet the latest additions to the cast.