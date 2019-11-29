Matthew and Camila volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and shared this sweet picture with Meals on Wheels client who has become their friend. Camila also shared some of the elderly woman's wisdom: \"92 and 1/2 years old, married 71 years, widow the last few and she says... 'There is nothing else in life I need and I am grateful for everyone around me!' We have visited, brought gifts, flowers, meals to her the last few years doing the #Thanksgiving deliveries through @mealsonwheelsamerica and it's is now a family tradition! And what a joy it brings to everyone #HappyThanksgiving.\"