From JLo to Jennifer Aniston, here's how the stars spent Thanksgiving – All the best pics

Marc Anthony's son Cristian surprises his 'abuelita' in emotional Thanksgiving video
Thanksgiving is synonymous with family, gratitude and fun, a time for us all to take a break, give thanks and spend time with our loved ones to kick off the holiday season. Celebrities, of course, are just like us! Don't believe it? Take a look at their social media feeds, where they give us a glimpse of their personal lives and show that they too are giving thanks for all of their blessings. 

Scroll through for all the best photos and highlights of star celebrations, from the heartwarming to the hilarious, for Thanksgiving 2019.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Here's to family! Jennifer and fiancé A-Rod shared this special moment in the kitchen, where JLo rocked an apron and Alex... carried a watermelon? The happy couple were joined by the proud dad's two daughters, Natasha and Ella, who accompanied them with a toast of juice in champagne flutes.

JLo and the girls

Also helping out with the all-important Thanksgiving prep was Jennifer and Marc Anthony's daughter Emme Muñiz. Jennifer shared this sweet snap with Emme, Natasha and Ella. 

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria Baston's son Santiago was adorable as he munched on his first-ever Thanksgiving tamales! "And he loves them of course!" wrote his proud mom on social media. "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone! So grateful for all the blessings this year and always. And super grateful to all of you in this Instagram community for your wonderful love and support!"

Jennifer Aniston 

The former Friends actress celebrated – what else? – a fabulous Friendsgiving serving up a surprise dish, enchiladas, at the request of Jimmy Kimmel. The talk show host last year joked that Jen's Friendsgiving feast was too traditional and she needed to mix up the menu. So, Friendsgiving enchiladas it is!

Jennifer Aniston and... ex-husband Justin Theroux!

What would a Friendsgiving be without a friendly ex? Former couple Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux celebrated #gakesgiving with pals like Ozark star Jason Bateman, Courteney Cox and of course, Jimmy Kimmel. We hope he liked his enchiladas!

The Obamas

"From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving." With a heartfelt statement and a beautiful family portrait, the former First Family – Barack, Michelle, Malia and Sasha Obama – sent their best to their millions of social media followers at home and abroad. 

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey

Matthew and Camila volunteer with Meals on Wheels, and shared this sweet picture with Meals on Wheels client who has become their friend. Camila also shared some of the elderly woman's wisdom: "92 and 1/2 years old, married 71 years, widow the last few and she says... 'There is nothing else in life I need and I am grateful for everyone around me!' We have visited, brought gifts, flowers, meals to her the last few years doing the #Thanksgiving deliveries through @mealsonwheelsamerica and it's is now a family tradition! And what a joy it brings to everyone #HappyThanksgiving."

Gloria and Emilio Estefan

Lili Estefan, who organized a 'Friendsgiving' celebration for the her daughter Lina Teresa's pals, also joined her famous aunt and uncle Emilio and Gloria Estefan at the Feed a Friend charity event, which they support each year.

Mario Lopez Thanksgiving 2019

Mario Lopez

The TV host and former Saved by the Bell star showed what looked like a delicious multicultural Thanksgiving meal. " Tamales, lasagna, turkey & stuffing... #MexicanItalianAmericanThanksgiving," the star wrote alongside the snap.

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé looked like she was doing some serious training to prep for Thanksgiving dinner! Those of us who want to sleep off our turkey after the celebratory meal were taking note because there were definitely no trips to the gym after we enjoyed our pumpkin pie. 

The Kardashians

Days before Thanksgiving, Kris Jenner, boyfriend Corey Gamble and two of her daughters, Kim and Kourtney, headed to the Regional Food Bank in Los Angeles to help serve up meals to those in need.

Kim Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave thanks for her gorgeous children, whose dad is husband Kanye West. In this sweet holiday photo, we see Saint, North and Chicago, older siblings to little Psalm. 

The Beckhams

David and Victoria Beckham, who call the US their second home, wished a Happy Thanksgiving to their followers with this family portrait co-starring their four kids: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Cindy Crawford

Giving thanks for the blessings of the past year also causes some serious nostalgia, too. Legendary supermodel Cindy sent her best Thanksgiving wishes to her followers with a sweet family throwback photo with husband Rande Gerber from back when her model kids – Kaia and Preston – were younger. 

Jimmy Fallon

The star of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon udimade the most of the holiday by giving back to others. He was spotted serving meals to the homeless at a shelter in Harlem. 

Ryan Reynolds

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to leave us in stitches with his Thanksgiving message. Blake Lively's husband shared this image of himself basting a turkey... with his Aviation brand gin. Welp, we guess gin really #IsTheNewGravy.

