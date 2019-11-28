Pauline, who was born on May 4, 1994, is the image of her model-singer mom Princess Stephanie and is a fashion designer who graduated from Parsons New School of Design in New York City.

Pauline, whose dad is Stephanie's ex-husband Daniel Ducruet, has revealed that for the longest time, she was unaware of her famous grandmother’s star power. \"Most of the things that I know about her and stories that I’ve heard are from my mom,\" she told Town and Country magazine. \"She would talk about how she was as a mother and not as the big actress that she was. After a while, I got to know who she was as an icon, and I’m so proud of this.\"

Pauline has an impressive following on Instagram and uses the platform to showcase her fabulous life and work.