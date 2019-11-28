Born in Nice, France, on December 28, 1992, Marie met and fell in love with her husband, Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet, while studying at Western Carolina University. Ahead of their 2019 wedding, Marie, who speaks French, English and Spanish, was present during numerous high-profile events with Louis and his family, joining his sisters Pauline and Camille for the Influencer Awards in Monaco.
Marie has called both France and Monaco home and was a French tutor during her time in college. Now, her Instagram is filled with pictures of the couple’s new dog and various trips around Europe, Asia, and the US.