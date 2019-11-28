10 reasons why we're grateful for Jennifer Lopez this Thanksgiving

View 10 pics | Celebrities

...
jennifer lopez
© Getty Images

jennifer lopez

Thanksgiving is a time to reflect on the bounty of blessings life brings. While we of course have many collective reasons to be thankful here at HOLA! USA, Queen JLo is high on the list! The versatile international superstar has dedicated her life to entertaining the world, shining a bright light on us all throughout her colorful journey and we are overflowing with amor.

Scroll for ten reasons to be grateful for the beacon of light that is Jennifer Lopez!

1. Let's start with the obvious: she gives us the gift of entertainment

Clearly JLo has cemented her place in history as an entertainer. Over her 28+ year career, the triple threat has had us grooving on the floor at her live shows, rushing to movie theaters to catch her latest film (from her iconic rom-com The Wedding Planner to more recent smash hit Hustlers) and turning up speakers to blast her latest hits. And we're grateful for all of the joy it's given us!

jlo thanksgiving style
© Getty Images

jlo thanksgiving style

2. She's got an inspiring flare for fashion

Each time the Bronx diva struts down a red carpet, the fashion world takes note. She's entered countless designs into the fashion icon stratosphere over the years from her ever-trending Versace jungle print number to this burnt orange maxi skirt and crop top combo by Ralph Lauren. And let's not forget her causal street style, which inspires fashionistas everywhere to shake things up!

jlo and arod proposal
© @jlo

jlo and arod proposal

3. She makes us believe in second chances

The message of JLo's recent flick Second Act rings true offscreen. We're consistently empowered by Jennifer's constant pursuit of passion and love, and her self-growth along the way. After being married three times, the entertainer is currently engaged to her longtime love Alex Rodriguez and we couldn't think of a more perfect pair!

Find out more on their beach proposal!

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez kids
© @arod

jennifer lopez alex rodriguez kids

4. She's got the mom thing down pat #BlendedFamilyGoals

Among the many hats JLo wears, her "top hat" is being a mom! While she gives love to countless fans, no one has a bigger space in her heart than her son Max and daughter Emme, who she shares with Marc Anthony. Jennifer's twins are her pride and joy, and the older they become, the more she shares about their personal lives, from their moments in the spotlight to simple nights hanging out at home. 

We love how Jen and her "coconuts" have seamlessly mixed with A-Rod's two daughters. Not only has Jennifer completely welcomed Natasha and Ella with open arms, but her kids love them like siblings making the sixsome #BlendedFamilyGoals!

GALLERY: JLo's cutest mom moments!

jlo workout
© @jlo

jlo workout

5. She's a fitness fiend (And she does it in style)

Werk it! A dancer at heart, the Booty singer has always worked hard to keep her body in tip top shape and it's beyond motivating. Her toned abs and enviable curves have become a pop culture staple. Thanks to social media we now get glimpses at how much effort she puts in behind the scenes!

jlo sunglasses
© @jlo

jlo sunglasses

6. She puts out quality products for us

Just when you think she's done it all, the entrepreneur adds another venture to her plate. From fragrances to her more recent joint business ventures with A-Rod (like their sleek Quay sunglasses and frozen meals line) her plate runneth over with opportunities and we get to enjoy the final products!

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira super bowl
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira super bowl

7. She fills our calendar with exciting events

Jennifer joining forces with Shakira for the Super Bowl halftime show is yet another drop in the bucket of things she gives us to look forward to. From movie and music releases to live show announcements, thank you for everything you have us counting down to see!

jlo advocate and donations
© WireImage

jlo advocate and donations

8. She's an advocate for change

This year, JLo received the fourth annual iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Award at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina celebration for her humanitarian work. The 50-year-old received the honor which goes to an individual who "exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community." This reminded us just how much advocating Jen has done.

Among various causes, she was the very first celebrity spokesperson for the Children’s Miracle Network. She also dedicates her time to the Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club, American Red Cross, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, DKMS and the United Nations Foundation. Jennifer also notably donated $1 million in aid to Puerto Rico following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. 

Rightfully, Jennifer has been given various awards for her advocation over the years. Seen here: she became the UN Foundation's first Global Advocate for Girls And Women in 2015.

jlo and alex rodriguez puerto rico
© @arod

jlo and alex rodriguez puerto rico

9. She leads with kindness

JLo is also an advocate for kindness. Besides her publicized causes, like visits with Puerto Rico residents devastated by the hurricane and donating food to children in need, Jenny tries to be her best self wherever she goes.

"I just try to stay super conscious of the fact that I have a responsibility," she told the Los Angeles Times this month. "And it’s not that I don’t have bad days. I’m a human being."

jlo versace
© Getty Images

jlo versace

10. She's an ICON

Enough said.

Happy Thanksgiving!

It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

