Karol G and Anuel AA are Latin music royalty! The Colombian songstress and the Puerto Rican rapper often put their love on display for the world to see. For the last year, the pair have told their love story through a series of singles, social media posts and romantic words in interviews.

After keeping their love low-key, the couple finally decided it was time to share it with the world. Scroll ahead for a look at Karol G and Anuel AA’s relationship timeline.