The small ceramide capsules that contain retinol by Elizabeth Arden ($48.00) comprise of a single dose of serum that is easy to apply. It increases the hydration of the skin and smoothes lines of expression. It promises results in just a few weeks, protects against the skin drying out and irritation that some people suffer when using retinol.

Aside from anti-aging benefits, it can leave your skin tone more uniform, reduce your pores and improve the overall texture of your skin.