Music to Engagement: Karol G and Anuel AA's romantic relationship timeline

Karol G shares why she isn't in a rush to get married to fiancé Anuel AA
Karol G is still in the celebratory phases of her engagement. The China singer said “yes” to her boyfriend and collaborator Anuel AA, earlier this...
Karol G’s dreams come true with Nicki Minaj in ‘Tusa’ music video
Two Queens! Karol G is back with her latest single and she had the help of one of her idols. The Colombian songstress dropped her new single Tusa with...
Karol G is showered with hundreds of red roses for this special milestone
Karol G is on cloud nine right now and we couldn’t be happier for her! The Colombian beauty and her Puerto Rican fiancé, Anuel AA, just recently...