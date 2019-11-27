View 9 pics | Celebrities

Music to Engagement: Karol G and Anuel AA's romantic relationship timeline

© @anuel_2blea

Karol G and Anuel AA are Latin music royalty! The Colombian songstress and the Puerto Rican rapper often put their love on display for the world to see. For the last year, the pair have told their love story through a series of singles, social media posts and romantic words in interviews.

After keeping their love low-key, the couple finally decided it was time to share it with the world. Scroll ahead for a look at Karol G and Anuel AA’s relationship timeline.

Culpables

Anuel and Karol's love story officially began after the duo paired up for the hit single Culpables in September 2018. A love song about a pair of guilty lovers who find each other while in respective relationships, made sense to the duo as it told the tell of their love story. 

© Getty Images

Confirmed with a kiss

After months of denying their relationship, the Colombian songstress and the rapper put the rumors to rest during a performance of Culpables in NYC in November 2018. 

© @anuel_2blea

Inked forever

Taking their love to the next level, the couple ended 2018 with tattoos dedicated to their love. Anuel inked Karol's name "Carolina" on his hand, said "worth more than all this jewelry I have." Karol inked Emmanuel on the same finger. It was later revealed that the Puerto Rican rapper inked a portrait of him and his love on his back. 

© @anuel_2blea

Secreto

For their second joint single, Anuel and Karol gave fans a look inside of their love. Secreto, which was released in January 2019, featured a video with four-minutes worth of PDA, travel moments and hilarious moments between the pair. 

© @karolg

Engaged

In April, the pair walked the carpet of the 2019 Latin Billboard Awards. Along for the ride was a massive sparkler on Karol's finger. 

There, Karol gushed about the moment her man put a ring on it. "He is super romantic, that was one of the things that told me that he was the one," she said. "These days, you don't find a lot of romantic men like him. He's my favorite.

© @karolg

China

Who better to celebrate one of the most successful singles with than your love. Anuel and Karol joined forces with Ozuna Daddy Yankee and J Balvin for China in July 2018. 

© @karolg

1 year later

With two singles and an engagement under their belt, Karol and Anuel celebrated their one year anniversary. 1" Año My Happiness," the Tusa singer wrote in August 2019 next to a photo of her and her love surrounded by red flowers and balloons. 

© @karolg

Wedding Plans

All they really want is food, family and fun!  Shortly after their engagement news broke, the pair opened up about the things they wanted for their big day. "I want my family, a super DJ and lots of food. And obviously the groom," Karol shared. 

Anuel echoed his lady's sentiments saying: As long as I have the beach, we good. All the family there.”

© @karolg

True love

Ahead of Anuel's 27 birthday in November 2019, Karol shared a sweet selfie with a special message. 

"A todos les deseo que encuentren una persona que los haga sentir tan felices como él me hace sentir a mi/ "I wish everyone to find a person who makes them feel as happy as he makes me feel." 

