American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: See the best looks of the night

This is how Salma Hayek recharges her spirit
“Nothing like the nobility of horses to recharge one’s spirit,” Salma Hayek wrote to her fans in her latest update “I love horses.” And by...
See Stella Banderas’ intimate family photo album
Step inside Camila Cabello’s luxurious new L.A. home
Salma Hayek and husband join royals at former French President Chirac's funeral
Marc Anthony introduces new girlfriend J Lynne to Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez set the standard for co-parenting goals and have maintained a warm and friendly relationship for the benefit of their...