American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: See the best looks of the night

American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: See the best looks of the night
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: See the best looks of the night

Elsa Pataky takes her kids to enchanted Crystal Castle - see the pics!
Elsa Pataky takes her kids to enchanted Crystal Castle - see the pics!
Camila Cabello
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello

The Señorita singer's fairytale Oscar de La Renta gown was an absolute dream. With a long braid and subtle makeup, Camila let the incredible design speak for itself. She won on the American Music Awards' red carpet and she won the Collaboration of the Year Award with boyfriend Shawn Mendes. 

Selena Gomez
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez

Simply perfect. Selena walked the AMAs red carpet dressed in a Versace mini dress with stilettos in the same shade. We also loved her brand new hairstyle, a super flattering bob. Job well done Selena.

Taylor Swift
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift

The big winner of the night. Taylor bagged six awards. In fact, she broke the record of the artist who holds most victories - formerly held by Michael Jackson. The "Artist of the Decade" chose a glittery dark green ensemble by Julian McDonald that she combined with killer over-the-knee black boots.

 

Dua Lipa
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa

The New Rules singer looked beautiful in a strapless pink satin dress embellished with a black velvet bow on a side, pure on-trend. The high ponytail and natural makeup made her one of the most elegant artists of the night. 

Christina Aguilera
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

In a futuristic all-white outfit designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, Christina Aguilera was one of the edgiest artists on the red carpet. The hooded gown, the wide shoulders and the belt gave her an out of this world look. 

Halsey
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Halsey

Halsey

Marc Jacobs dressed Halsey for the night. In a flowing flower-printed dress, the singer matched the colors of her delicate gown with her eye shadow. 

 

Julissa Bermúdez
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Julissa Bermudez

Julissa Bermúdez

Stunning in a silver one-shoulder gown, the Dominican-American TV host matched with Yves Saint Laurent stilettos.

Billie Eilish
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

The New Artist of the Year, 17-year-old Billie Eilish showed on the red carpet that not only is she avant-garde in music, but fashion too. In a head-to-toe Burberry outfit with matching shoes in the classic check print, Billie made sure her look was not forgotten. 

Lauren Jauregui
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui

The former Fifth Harmony Lauren Jauregui looked gorgeous in a snakeskin dress by Usama Ishtay, pretty and very busy in a night where she co-hosted the red carpet pre-show. 

Sofía Carson
american-music-awards-2019-red-carpet-sofia-carson

Sofía Carson

She never disappoints. Sofía Carson was absolutely perfect in a stunning Francesco Scognamiglio gown. Along with Lauren Jauregui, she hosted the red carpet pre-show.

Lizzo
american-music-awards-2019-red-carpet-lizzo

Lizzo

Lizzo made a statement on the red carpet wearing the tiniest purse we have ever seen. Signed by Valentino, it was the perfect accessory for her ruffled dress, in one of this season's trendiest color.  

