Rosario Dawson is a rockstar in her own right. She can act, she is a mother and she is an activist — all things that she does flawlessly, which is why we and her boyfriend Cory Booker love her so much!

Cory has mentioned in the past how he was smitten when he first saw his leading lady, stating that she made him very nervous.

Despite those initial feelings, and when the time was right, the presidential candidate made his move and the magic happened.