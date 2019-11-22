Mexican hero Guillermo del Toro is known as one of Hollywood's best and most respected directors, at the top of his game. To get there, the 55-year-old had to follow his dreams and step out of his comfort zone, and he never stopped striving to reach even greater heights.

Born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Guillermo showed early promise in all things cinema. He even surprised his teachers at at the Science Institute with his knowledge of the seventh art.

\"Guillermo stood out because he knew about movies,\" former teacher Daniel Varela said in an interview with El Tiempo.

And that's how one of Hollywood's biggest directors got started. Let's take a look at his rise to fame.