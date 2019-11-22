At 55, Brad Pitt is a Hollywood icon and one of the world's most attractive men. Since he was young, his charisma and talent have opened doors for him wherever he goes and he's worked with the industry's biggest directors. Many years before, though, there was a little kid who sang in church and never dreamed what was waiting for him...

William Bradley Pitt was born December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He has two younger siblings: Doug and Judie Neil, and grew up in a close-knit family where he was always learning.