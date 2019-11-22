View 8 pics | Celebrities

Love at first sight? Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker's relationship through the years

...
Love at first sight? Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker's relationship through the years
You're reading

Love at first sight? Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker's relationship through the years

1/8
Anuel AA and Karol G prove they will do anything for the perfect pair of sneakers
Next

Anuel AA and Karol G prove they will do anything for the perfect pair of sneakers
Rosario Dawson, Cory Booker and Woody Harrelson
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson, Cory Booker and Woody Harrelson

Rosario Dawson is a rockstar in her own right. She can act, she is a mother and she is an activist — all things that she does flawlessly, which is why we and her boyfriend Cory Booker love her so much! 

Cory has mentioned in the past how he was smitten when he first saw his leading lady, stating that she made him very nervous.

Despite those initial feelings, and when the time was right, the presidential candidate made his move and the magic happened.

 

2017

The two were said to have met at a gubernatorial race for Maryland for Ben Jealous.

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

Rosario was dating someone at the time, so Cory jokes that the Rent actress didn’t give him “the time of day.” Later that year, Rosario ended her relationship with then-boyfriend Eric Andre.

MORE: Rosario Dawson on what she would support if she were to become First Lady

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

2019

The Zombieland: Double Tap actress and the presidential candidate were spotted at the Broadway show “Dear Evan Hanson” being a little flirty.

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

Later that year, prior to announcing his candidacy, he shares on The Breakfast Club that he has “a boo,” but doesn’t mention who it is.

MORE: Rosario Dawson is in First Lady mode as she attends her first debate with Cory Booker

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

In March, Rosario confirms their relationship via TMZ. She stated, “He's an amazing human being...It's good to spend some time together when we can.”

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

In April, Cory makes his first appearance on Rosario’s social media, making him “social media official.”

MORE: Rosario Dawson smooches Cory Booker during rare red carpet appearance

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

During an interview that June with RuPaul, Cory was asked about possibly becoming the first unmarried president in a long time.

Without skipping a beat he answered, “The swearing in isn't until the 21st of January, 2021. You never know what might happen between now and then.”

Rosario was in the audience, smiling, by the way.

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

That July, Cory made his second social media appearance on her account. In the video they both said “I love you,” to each other. *cue the feels*

MORE: Is this when Cory Booker and Rosario Dawson will get married?

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries