Brad Pitt's early years: he slept in his car and drove strippers for a living

Brad Pitt's early years: he slept in his car and drove strippers for a living
Brad Pitt's early years: he slept in his car and drove strippers for a living

Demi Lovato fans freak out as singer posts picture of her baby bump
Brad Pitt as a young man
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt as a young man

At 55, Brad Pitt is a Hollywood icon and one of the world's most attractive men. Since he was young, his charisma and talent have opened doors for him wherever he goes and he's worked with the industry's biggest directors. Many years before, though, there was a little kid who sang in church and never dreamed what was waiting for him... 

William Bradley Pitt was born December 18, 1963, in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He has two younger siblings: Doug and Judie Neil, and grew up in a close-knit family where he was always learning. 

Brad Pitt with long hair and a beard
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt with long hair and a beard

His voice got him noticed 

Brad and his siblings were brought up as Baptists. Brad sung in their church choir and it was there that he started to get interested in acting. And get noticed! 

Brad Pitt as a young man in an early role
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt as a young man in an early role

A natural leading man  

As a student, he was good at sports, though the theatre club at the Kickapoo High School, where he studied, took priority. He was a good-looking guy so it was easy to get leading roles. However, he actually preferred supporting roles so he could learn more about the craft of acting.

Brad Pitt as a young man
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt as a young man

A new world and a new life 

Graduating high school in 1982, Brad signed up to study journalism at the University of Missouri. He discovered his wild side there and started to turn his back on religion as a new world unfolded for him. 

Brad Pitt at university with long hair
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt at university with long hair

Goodbye school, hello Hollywood 

At university, Brad's good looks and charisma got him noticed and he joined the Sigma Chi fraternity.

Although he didn't have long to go till graduation, he decided to make a life-changing move and leave school to take up acting. He left for Hollywood with $300 in his pocket and ready for anything that came his way on the West Coast.

Brad Pitt holding a gun for one of his roles
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt holding a gun for one of his roles

He had to work hard before he got lucky 

Once in LA, Brad lived out of his car for a while and did a bunch of odd jobs, such as wearing a chicken costume to draw customers into a restaurant or driving strippers to bachelor parties. "I’d pick them up, and at the gig I'd collect the money, play the bad Prince tapes and catch the girls’ clothes. It was not a wholesome atmosphere, and it got very depressing,” he said of the time at an Oscar round table organized by Newsweek many years later

Brad Pitt at black tie event
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt at black tie event

The big break

The job wasn't without its perks, however. One of the exotic dancers he drove around wanted to become an actress and knew Roy London, the acting coach to stars like Michelle Pfeifer and Sharon Stone. It was Brad's big chance! “I went and checked it out, and it really set me on the path to where I am now,” he remembered, adding: "Strippers changed my life."

Brad Pitt looking scruffy with long blond hair
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt looking scruffy with long blond hair

Kick-starting his career 

Roy London became Brad's teacher and mentor. After six years of preparation, he got a casting call. Despite turning up looking really scruffy he was picked from among hundreds of hopefully. His career had begun!

Brad Pitt in the role that got him noticed: 'Thelma and Louise'
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt in the role that got him noticed: 'Thelma and Louise'

The early roles 

Brad initially played several bit parts, including a supporting TV role in Dallas. But it was his now-legendary supporting role in Thelma and Louise that made Hollywood sit up and take notice. Fame had finally arrived! 

Brad Pitt in black suit and sunglasses
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt in black suit and sunglasses

Fame isn't always fun 

Fame is a one-way street, as Brad told The New York Times. The attention he got at the height of his fame also made him feel lonely, and keen to escape the cameras and tabloids.

Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt with Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie

Striking the balance 

Eventually, Brad learned how to play the media game and was able to strike a balance between work and being a celebrity. His looks and talent made him one of the industry's best-known actors. For a time, he found stability with his partners, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt on the red carpet
© Getty Images

Brad Pitt on the red carpet

Reaping the benefits of success 

Brad is one of the sexiest men alive, and his star shows no sign of fading with movies that continue to be box office smashes. His priorities in life these days, though, are his six children from his marriage to Angelina Jolie. 

