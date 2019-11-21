The BESE founder shared a closeup to acknowledge Latina Equal Pay Day. With the photo the Avengers actress wrote: \"It's not quite a cause for celebration, but November 20 is #LatinaEqualPayDay, which marks the point in 2019 at which the average Latina's wages at last equal what a white man earned in 2018. For women overall, it takes about 16 months to make what a white man makes in 12. But for Latina women—whose \"Equal Pay Day\" is the last observed of the year—that number is much higher. It takes nearly 23 months to even out, with Latina's typically earning only 54 cents for every dollar a man makes.\"