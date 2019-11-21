The Doom Patrol actress posed for friend Lelund Durond in the Latina Power shirt while sharing the 'tea.' She wrote: \"Today is #LatinaEqualPay Day, when Latinas \"catch up\" to what white, non-hispanic men were paid in 2018. The gap is widest for Latina workers, who on average earn only 54 cents for every $1 a man is paid. Meaning, they must work nearly two years to earn what white men earn in one year. This is unacceptable, and we need to act now. Latinas are powerful, and we deserve equal pay! @phenomenal tee benefits @mujerxsrising, which protects the rights of migrant women.\"