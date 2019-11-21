Jim Carrey's funniest faces show why he is the King of Comedy

With a career spanning 40 years, Jim Carrey is one of the top comedians in Hollywood thanks to his innate talent for making people laugh.
His movies are generally a big hit and the Toronto-born actor brings a smile to people's faces wherever he goes.
Jim Carrey received an award in 2011
Making us laugh is a cinch
Jim found out he could make people laugh at a very early age. He started out in theater in Toronto before moving to Hollywood.
The actor only has to pull a funny face to have an audience in stitches and likes to use his talent - even at awards ceremonies!
Jim Carrey makes a funny face
A barrel of laughs
He doesn't even need to tell a joke to make people laugh: even in conversation, his incredibly expressive face can provoke a giggle.
Jim Carrey at a comedy conference in 2004
His rise to stardom
In 1985, the comedian landed his first lead role on Once Bitten, but it wasn't until nine years later that he became a household name with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask. After these hits, Jim Carrey's life changed completely and he became a household name.
Jim Carrey on Jay Leno's TV show
It's hard to resist his charm
TV hosts such as Jay Leno love interviewing personalities like Jim Carrey since any anecdote he tells about his personal life or his work tends to leave the audience helpless with laughter.
Jim Carrey makes people laugh during an interview
Slapstick comedy
Jim Carrey's style of slapstick comedy involves overexaggerating everything – sky-rocketing him to fame in the Nineties and early 2000s.
Jim Carrey at the signing of his book 'How Roland Rolls'
In 2013, Jim Carrey wrote How Roland Rolls, a children's book that tells the story of a wave named Roland.
During a book signing, the comedian read a couple of paragraphs aloud, and of course made everyone laugh with his wacky faces.
Jim Carrey behind the scenes on filming for 'Mr. Popper's Penguins'
Always the clown, both on and off camera
Jim Carrey often has to film comedy scenes for hours on end. However, when the director shouts "cut!," he doesn't stop his clownish behavior. His infectious good humor makes those who work alongside him feel very lucky indeed.
Jim Carrey receives an award in Las Vegas 2019
You want laughs with that speech?
Since his rise to fame, he's had a string of box office hits and has become loved by the public and critics alike. And he has won a few awards in the meantime.
Of course, Jim doesn't stop making 'em laugh even when collecting an honor.