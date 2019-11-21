View 10 pics | Celebrities
Leer en Español

Jim Carrey's funniest faces show why he is the King of Comedy

...
Jim Carrey's funniest faces show why he is the King of Comedy
You're reading

Jim Carrey's funniest faces show why he is the King of Comedy

1/10
Kate Middleton hosts first 'special Christmas party' of the season
Next

Kate Middleton hosts first 'special Christmas party' of the season
Jim Carrey presents Kidding
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey presents Kidding

The face of comedy 

With a career spanning 40 years, Jim Carrey is one of the top comedians in Hollywood thanks to his innate talent for making people laugh.

His movies are generally a big hit and the Toronto-born actor brings a smile to people's faces wherever he goes.

Jim Carrey received an award in 2011
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey received an award in 2011

Making us laugh is a cinch 

Jim found out he could make people laugh at a very early age. He started out in theater in Toronto before moving to Hollywood.

The actor only has to pull a funny face to have an audience in stitches and likes to use his talent - even at awards ceremonies!

Jim Carrey makes a funny face
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey makes a funny face

A barrel of laughs

He doesn't even need to tell a joke to make people laugh: even in conversation, his incredibly expressive face can provoke a giggle.

Jim Carrey at a comedy conference in 2004
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey at a comedy conference in 2004

His rise to stardom

In 1985, the comedian landed his first lead role on Once Bitten, but it wasn't until nine years later that he became a household name with Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and The Mask. After these hits, Jim Carrey's life changed completely and he became a household name.

Jim Carrey on Jay Leno's TV show
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey on Jay Leno's TV show

It's hard to resist his charm

TV hosts such as Jay Leno love interviewing personalities like Jim Carrey since any anecdote he tells about his personal life or his work tends to leave the audience helpless with laughter. 

Jim Carrey makes people laugh during an interview
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey makes people laugh during an interview

Slapstick comedy

Jim Carrey's style of slapstick comedy involves overexaggerating everything –  sky-rocketing him to fame in the Nineties and early 2000s. 

Jim Carrey at the signing of his book 'How Roland Rolls'
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey at the signing of his book 'How Roland Rolls'

RELATED: Jim Carrey's new girlfriend is an 'An incredible, unbelievable, wicked talent and an amazing person'

It's always happy time 

In 2013, Jim Carrey wrote How Roland Rolls, a children's book that tells the story of a wave named Roland.

During a book signing, the comedian read a couple of paragraphs aloud, and of course made everyone laugh with his wacky faces.

Jim Carrey behind the scenes on filming for 'Mr. Popper's Penguins'
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey behind the scenes on filming for 'Mr. Popper's Penguins'

Always the clown, both on and off camera

Jim Carrey often has to film comedy scenes for hours on end. However, when the director shouts "cut!," he doesn't stop his clownish behavior. His infectious good humor makes those who work alongside him feel very lucky indeed.

Jim Carrey receives an award in Las Vegas 2019
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey receives an award in Las Vegas 2019

You want laughs with that speech? 

Since his rise to fame, he's had a string of box office hits and has become loved by the public and critics alike. And he has won a few awards in the meantime. 

Of course, Jim doesn't stop making 'em laugh even when collecting an honor.

Jim Carrey presenting Dumb and Dumber To in 2014
© Getty Images

Jim Carrey presenting Dumb and Dumber To in 2014

RELATED: Jim Carrey mourns loss of Cathriona White: 'She was a delicate Irish flower'

He'll keep us laughing for years to come 

This actor has been in over 40 movies; no wonder he was Hollywood's best-paid comedian at one point.

His next release will be Sonic in 2020. He's also executive producer on the TV show Kidding, where he plays the role of Jeff Piccirillo.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries