Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one big happy family along with their kids, JLo’s twins, Max and Emme and A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha and Ella. Jennifer shares her children with Marc Anthony, from whom she separated from in 2011, meanwhile, Alex’s girls are from his relationship with Cynthia Scurtis, whom he divorced in 2008. A-Rod has a special place in his heart for his lady’s kids and Jennifer adores her fiancé’s daughters.

Natasha and Ella have declared themselves big fans of their father’s fiancée and they even sing and dance along to her songs. There’s no doubt JLo has a special connection with her stepdaughters.