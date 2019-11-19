View 4 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson - what's the truth about their romance?

...
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson - what's the truth about their romance?
You're reading

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson - what's the truth about their romance?

1/4
Who is Alia Shawkat – that actress being linked to Brad Pitt
Next

Who is Alia Shawkat – that actress being linked to Brad Pitt
Miley Cyrus
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus

The relationship between Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson seemingly has everything: fame, fortune, romance, passion and a strong air of mystery! According to sources, the couple has ended their relationship, however there are still many that claim that all is well between the two stars.

Miley Cyrus
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus

The Don’t Call Me Angel singer and her Summertime of Our Lives beau where in the constant habit of sharing images of one another (and together) on their personal pages — quickly making them one of the most talked about celebrity couples of 2019. This dynamic duo surprised everyone during Halloween 2019 when they shared a video together dressed as a rocker couple.

Miley Cyrus
© @mileycyrus

Miley Cyrus

Some of their fans believe that the minimized frequency in their posting could be due to the fact that Miley is recovering from a very serious thoart surgery, forcing her to keep a low profile (which isn't normally her style). According to the Daily Mail, the singer is staying at her Tennesse ranch — where Cody is said to have visited her.

Miley Cyrus
© Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Many would not be surprised if Miley and Cody have already ended their relationship however, since she and former girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter had been dating briefly prior to her beginning her relationship with Cody. Just as news was breaking that Miley and Kaitlynn were more than just friends, the former Disney star had already set eyes on the Pretty Brown Eyes singer.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries