Leer en Español

Alex Rodriguez's daughters Natasha and Ella are all grown up!

Alex Rodriguez's daughters Natasha and Ella are all grown up!
Alex Rodriguez's daughters Natasha and Ella are all grown up!

J Balvin gifts Justin Bieber with massive diamond ring
J Balvin gifts Justin Bieber with massive diamond ring
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez children
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez children

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are one big happy family along with their kids, JLo’s twins, Max and Emme and A-Rod’s daughters, Natasha and Ella. Jennifer shares her children with Marc Anthony, from whom she separated from in 2011, meanwhile, Alex’s girls are from his relationship with Cynthia Scurtis, whom he divorced in 2008. A-Rod has a special place in his heart for his lady’s kids and Jennifer adores her fiancé’s daughters.

Natasha and Ella have declared themselves big fans of their father’s fiancée and they even sing and dance along to her songs. There’s no doubt JLo has a special connection with her stepdaughters.

 

Modern family 

Jennifer and Alex began their romance more than two years ago and ever since they’ve become one of the most famous couples in the entertainment industry. Aside from that, the pair have become an inspiration as they have formed their own family despite having kids from previous relationships.

MORE: JLo and A-Rod celebrate his daughter's birthday with his ex - peek inside the party!

A-Rod's daughters
© @arod

A-Rod's daughters

In love with dad’s girlfriend

Natasha “Tashi,” 15 and Ella, 11 have a great connection with JLo and they’ve become inseparable since day one. In fact, for the singer’s 50th birthday, Alex’s daughters and Emme, performed a song from Annie as a gift to the Hustlers actress

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod's daughter Natasha
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod's daughter Natasha

“My favorite teenager”

The mom-of-two has built a strong relationship with A-Rod’s daughters, loving them as if they were her own. Jennifer recently shared her beautiful thoughts about the pro-athlete’s eldest daughter, who turned 15. “Wishing my favorite teenager a very happy 15th birthday!!! May you forever keep illuminating the people around you with your infectious light. I love you and hope you have the best day,” she wrote on her social media.

A-Rod and his eldest daughter
© @arod

A-Rod and his eldest daughter

Kids grow so fast!

Alex can hardly contain how much his little girl is all grown up after starting her freshman year of high school. Just as JLo did, Alex dedicated a special message to his daughter in which he showed his emotions for his daughter’s new milestone.

“To my beautiful, amazing daughter…I can’t believe how old you are now and how much you’ve grown. I am so proud of the girl you’ve become and continue to be each day. I am so lucky to have you as my daughter and so honored to be your dad,” he wrote.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Emme share adorable mother-daughter moment

JLo and Alex Rodriguez with their kids
© @arod

JLo and Alex Rodriguez with their kids

Pre-teens and teenagers at home

There are no longer children living at Jennifer and Alex’s home. Emme, Max, and Ella are all preteens, meanwhile, Natasha is already a señorita.

A-Rod with his daughters Natasha and Ella
© @arod

A-Rod with his daughters Natasha and Ella

Daddy’s girls

Like most dads, it hasn’t been easy for A-Rod to see his daughters all grown up as only a few years ago they were his babies. His older daughter is a young adult, meanwhile, Ella is on her sixth year of elementary school.

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod
© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod

JLo, a great ally

In addition to JLo being his leading lady, Alex has found great support in Jennifer with raising his daughters. Tashi and Ella sing the entertainer’s songs and even recreate her dances. Best of all, Jennifer supports them and joins in.

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod
© @arod

Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod

All the girls want JLo’s closet

Alex’s girls have such admiration for Jennifer, they’ve already gone to separate some pieces from the singer’s wardrobe. That’s right!

“It’s funny. There are several things she [Emme] likes and wants. Now she always tells me: “Mommy save me this. Mommy save me that,” she said in an interview with People. “Even Alex’s daughters tell me, “I want the dress from the Grammy’s, Emme can keep the other one,” she added.

A-Rod y sus hijas
© @arod

A-Rod y sus hijas

Enjoying his daughters

Until the day in which his daughters are allowed to wear Jennifer’s wardrobe, Alex enjoys every moment with his girls, as, in a few years, the oldest will be going to college. In an interview from his YouTube channel, the girls shared their passions. “Tashi” wants to go to college, get her diploma and do a masters, meanwhile, Ella wishes to enroll in dance. A-Rod will be the first to see his daughter go as she’s the oldest of all four of their kids.

A-Rod y sus hijas
© @arod

A-Rod y sus hijas

Is A-Rod a jealous father?

In that same interview, Alex was asked several questions by his fans – among them one of the funnest: “When will he allow his daughters to date boys?” To which he replied in all seriousness: “When they have their master’s degrees.” It’s likely his girls will begin dating ahead of their father’s wishes, and it’s probably only a matter of time before the former Yankee meets one of his daughters’ boyfriends.

