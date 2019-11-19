Marc Anthony’s top 10 quotes on love, life and family will inspire you

View Galleries
-
And cut! Maluma, Marc Anthony and other singers who have tried their hand at acting
-
Latin lover! These are the women who have captured Marc Anthony's heart
-
Latin Grammy winners: how they've changed in 19 years
-
Marc Anthony's eldest daughter Arianna: what we know about her
He may be a globe-trotting megastar, but is clear to see that Marc Anthony's most proud achievement is his beautiful family. Very recently he...
-
Princess Charlotte starts school with the coolest unicorn accessory