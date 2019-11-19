View 10 pics | Celebrities

Marc Anthony’s top 10 quotes on love, life and family will inspire you

...
Marc Anthony’s top 10 quotes on love, life and family will inspire you
You're reading

Marc Anthony’s top 10 quotes on love, life and family will inspire you

1/10
Dress your kids like royalty this holiday season
Next

Dress your kids like royalty this holiday season
Marc Anthony attends the Maestro Cares Third Annual Gala Dinner
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony attends the Maestro Cares Third Annual Gala Dinner

It’s safe to say that Marc Anthony has chalked up plenty of life experience during his 51 years on this earth. The Latin hero came from humble beginnings in East Harlem as the youngest of eight children born to Puerto Rican parents Guillermina Quiñones and Felipe Muñiz to the top of the Salsa world, selling over 12 million albums worldwide. He has carved out a distinguished Hollywood career and romanced some of the world’s most beautiful women – including of course Jennifer Lopez. Along the way he became a father, and his children are still to this day proudest achievements. Take a look at Marc’s best quotes on love, life and family for some serious inspiration.

On romance:

"I believe in relationships. I believe God has blessed me in so many ways. Material things go but so far and success goes but so far. But when your house is empty and you don’t have someone to invest in, you don’t have a witness, it’s almost worthless." (The Wendy Williams Show, 2014)

RELATED: The clever romance rule Marc Anthony follows to land his gorgeous girlfriends

Marc Anthony with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Emme Iris
© @JLo

Marc Anthony with Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Emme Iris

On being friends with ex Jennifer’s boyfriends:

“When you love someone, and when you care for someone – and Jennifer and I, I don’t say it lightly, we’re great friends – anyone that means something to her, means someone to me. Period. And that’s keeping it simple.” (The Wendy Williams Show, 2014)

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez captures the reactions of proud parents Marc Anthony and JLo as they watch their son singing

Marc Anthony when he was younger
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony when he was younger

On growing up and what kind of kid he was:

"To my mom, I was a pain in the ass. To my dad, I was the light of his eyes. And to me, I was awkward. I had glasses. I weighed two pounds. My dad always told me, and as God's honest truth, 'Son, we're ugly. Work on your personality.'" (Good Morning America, 2017)

Marc Anthony with Jennifer Lopez and their twins Max and Emme
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony with Jennifer Lopez and their twins Max and Emme

His biggest regret:

"The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time. What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and, you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn't work out that way. So it's the one thing that just tugs at me ... that's the biggest sacrifice. And you sort of start to wonder, was it all worth it? Was it worth it?" (For the Record, CBS News, 2016)

Marc Anthony on stage
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony on stage

On why he prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight:

"I'm from the streets of New York. I have a tattoo in my handwriting that I say: Those who say, don't know. Those who know, don't say. Your power and influence is largely based on what a steel trap your mouth is." (For the Record, CBS News 2016)

Marc Anthony with his children
© @JLo

Marc Anthony with his children

On the meaning of family:

"My kids are… life, everything, future, my inspiration, love happiness, air." (The Enrique Santos Show, 2019)

RELATED: Marc Anthony's eldest daughter Arianna - what we know about her

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez

Does he mind if an interviewer asks him about JLo?

"No. I have a different perspective. I mean, we were married, what? Seven, eight years? She's the mother of my children. I'm proud of it. I'm proud to be in the same sentence as someone who's accomplished what she's accomplished and gave me a big part of her life. It's not a bad thing, right? Trust me, it could be worse!"

Marc Anthony
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony

The best remedy for a broken heart?

"Time… It heals in stages: pain, anger, denial, you have to go through the entire process." (The Enrique Santos Show,  2019)

RELATED: These are the women who have captured Marc Anthony's heart

Marc Anthony on stage
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony on stage

Will he write a tell-all memoir of his life story? 

"Why would I want to relive those moments that caused me so much pain in the past? I don’t think I will write a book or air my dirty laundry, that is why it is better talking to you. I leave those things for my friends or my family. I share those experiences with people that need to hear it and I am good at that. I will not write a book to share my story. Those that need to know my story already know it."  (The Enrique Santos Show, 2019)

Marc anthony with Max and Emme and his father David Muñiz
© @marcanthony

Marc anthony with Max and Emme and his father David Muñiz

On daughter Emme’s passion for music:

"Music was a big part of my life growing up and I hope it does the same for [Emme] as it has done for me. And if that is what she wants to do … well, she should do it because she likes it, not because she has to. Not for fame, or popularity, or for likes. I asked Emme, ‘Why do you sing?’ And she said because she feels good. It’s the best response.” (The Enrique Santos Show, 2019)

RELATED: Marc Anthony is blown away by daughter Emme's incredible singing talent

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries