View 16 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
You're reading

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

1/16
Meghan Markle sets record straight about NYC baby shower once and for all
Next

Meghan Markle sets record straight about NYC baby shower once and for all
America Ferrera and Eva Longoria
© Getty Images

America Ferrera and Eva Longoria

The holidays are just around the corner, but the cheer is already here! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest fall events around, the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the second full week of November. Scroll through and see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Latina Leaders​

Eva Longoria and her organization, the Eva Longoria Foundation, honored America Ferrera with the “Latina Leadership Award” during their gala "Dinner with Eva" at Four Seasons Los Angeles in Beverly Hills on November 15. “Together, we’re building a brighter future,” Eva wrote about the empowering evening.

Camila Cabello
© Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Rosy-sleeved and wide-eyed

If you’re wondering where Camila Cabello was during the Latin Grammy Awards, here’s your answer. The singer had a pretty good excuse: she was headlining the first-ever TIME 100 Next list celebration at Pier 17 in the Seaport District of NYC. And in Alexander McQueen, none-the-less.

 

GALLERY: All the best style from the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards

Jenna Dewan Christmas
© Getty Images

Jenna Dewan Christmas

We need a little Christmas now...

Jenna Dewan rocked the-night-before-Christmas-silky number of our dreams as she got in the holiday spirirt at the Americana at Brand’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on November 14 in Glendale, California.

Queen & Slim movie
© Eric Charbonneau

Queen & Slim movie

Zany style

Lena Waithe, Janelle Monae and Melina Matsoukas made for vibrant trio at the QUEEN & SLIM world premiere gala screening at AFI FEST 2019 in Hollywood on Thursday, November 14.

Rihanna style
© Eric Charbonneau

Rihanna style

Bad gal in the house

You know it’s a mega event when Rihanna arrives. The singer was a satin sensation in her black robe-like dress at the world premiere.​

Kate Beckinsale and Jamie Foxx
© Getty Images

Kate Beckinsale and Jamie Foxx

Golden Group

Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Kate Beckinsale, and Jamie Foxx were among stars with Moet & Chandon at the HFPA and The Hollywood Reporters celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Ambassadors at Catch on November 14 in West Hollywood.

Princess Olympia of Greece style
© Getty Images

Princess Olympia of Greece style

Feelin’ blue

Princess Olympia of Greece took the monochromatic look to another level as she donned various shades of blue to the 2019 Guggenheim International Gala on Wednesday, November 13 in NYC. Accessories-wise: the royal wore a Marlo Laz Je Porte Bonheur Dancing Pearl Ring, the Je Porte Bonheur Ring, the Arrow Rawa Ring, the Alexandra Ring, and the Guiding Light Necklace with Ombré Sapphires.

 

GALLERY: Let Kim Kardashian style your monochromatic looks!

Eiza Gonzalez style
© BFA

Eiza Gonzalez style

Camo chic

Can you spot Eiza Gonzalez? A camouflage ensemble couldn’t hide her beauty as she graced the Dior Cruise 2020 Collection private cocktail party at Bergdorf Goodman’s Fifth Avenue flagship store in NYC.

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels surprise
© Miranda McDonald

Selena Gomez and Julia Michaels surprise

Surprise!

The crowd at the Fonda Theatre in L.A. roared when Julia Michaels brought out her surprise guest: close friend Selena Gomez! The duo gifted fans with a special rendition of Anxiety at the Inner Monologue tour show on November 12.

Charlize Theron, Drew Barrymore and Awkwafina
© Getty Images

Charlize Theron, Drew Barrymore and Awkwafina

Messenger of Peace

Charlize Theron continued her philanthropic work in a big way on Tuesday, November 12. The Oscar-winner hosted a benefit for her The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project at the Africa Center in NYC along with Dior. The glittering guest list was filled with glammed up stars like Drew Barrymore and Awkwafina.

Eiza Gonzalez style
© BFA

Eiza Gonzalez style

LBD dazzler

Eiza González paid homage to man-of-the-hour Ralph Lauren in a chic design as she was treated to a screening of HBO Documentary Films’ VERY RALPH alongside fellow celebrities at the Paley Center in L.A. on November 11.

 

MORE: Eiza Gonzalez goes makeup free and shares the secret to her flawless skin

Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell
© Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell

A Whole New World

Jimmy Fallon and Kristen Bell went on a magic carpet ride as they plunged into "The History of Disney Songs" on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon November 12.

Vanessa Hudgens knight before christmas
© Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens knight before christmas

A lovely knight

Serving holiday vibes on the carpet is almost mandatory when you’re celebrating a Christmas film. Vanessa Hudgens followed suit, giving us a plaid chic look by Thom Browne while at ﻿The Knight Before Christmas L.A. screening at Netflix.

Charlie's Angels 2019
© Getty Images

Charlie's Angels 2019

Calling all Angels!

This fierce foursome proved they not only kick butt on screen, but off. Ella Balinska, Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Stewart and Naomi Scott  shut down the Charlie's Angels world premiere carpet, hosted by Audi at the Regency Village Theater in L.A. on Novmeber 11. The cast arrived in top of the line Audi whips, and stepped out to enjoy the empowering evening which featured specialty Angel-themed Johnnie Walker cocktails.

Lorenza Izzo style
© Getty Images

Lorenza Izzo style

Pin-stripped

Lorenza Izzo was pretty in pinstripes (and not much else) as she attended the 2019 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11 in New York City. The actress flaunted her toned tummy in the DZOJCHEN suit.

Bebe Rexha clothing
© Rich A Photography

Bebe Rexha clothing

#MondayMotivation

Bebe Rexha had a furry friend by her side to celebrate her new collection with Macy's Herald Square on Monday, November 11. Fans gathered to meet the singer after shopping the Bebe loves Bebe line, which encourages everyone to feel empowered and love yourself.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries