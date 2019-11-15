Halloween’s biggest party was a smash! Every year, supermodel Heidi Klum hosts the hottest party in town for the spooky holiday. Celebrities, models and musicians all come out to play and show off their sexiest, scariest and most creative costumes while mingling and taking epic photos for the ‘gram.

One of the best parts of this party is waiting to see what costume Heidi decides to wear, and she did not disappoint this year. The 46-year-old star transformed into a gory and bloody alien, while her husband Tom Kaulitz was her astronaut hostage.

Presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka, the star-studded event was held at the at Cathédrale in New York and was decorated as a haunted insane asylum. There were signature cocktails, music by Questlove and a surprise cake that honored the past 20 years of Heidi’s epic Halloween costumes.

Keep scrolling to see how the celebs dressed this year!