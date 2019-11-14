View 4 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

Ricky Martin on becoming a dad at 47 and how his daughter manipulates the household

...
Ricky Martin on becoming a dad at 47 and how his daughter manipulates the household
You're reading

Ricky Martin on becoming a dad at 47 and how his daughter manipulates the household

1/4
Salma Hayek posts throwback to ‘when I was skinny’
Next

Salma Hayek posts throwback to ‘when I was skinny’
Ricky Martin y su familia
© @ricky_martin

Ricky Martin y su familia

Ricky Martin contó al mundo que su hija Lucía es quien manda en casa

Ricky Martin y su familia
© @ricky_martin

Ricky Martin y su familia

La pequeña de 10 meses nació el 24 de diciembre, mismo día del cumpleaños de Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin y su familia
© @ricky_martin

Ricky Martin y su familia

El cantante confesó que no es lo mismo ser padre a ols 47 que a los 35.

Ricky Martin y su familia
© @ricky_martin

Ricky Martin y su familia

Ricky Martin y Jwan Yosef recibieron a su hijo REnn a finales de octrubre

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries