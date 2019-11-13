Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh: her life in pictures

View 9 pics | Celebrities

Flashback to 2006. Eva Longoria was a Hollywood breakout star in Desperate HousewivesHigh School Musical was on everyone’s playlists and Beyoncé was as popular as she is today. Another major pop culture moment was the birth of ex power couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s first biological daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt

Brangelina, who had previously adopted their first two kids Maddox and Zahara, were the talk of every media publication as they prepared to welcome baby Shiloh. The world was teeming with excitement at seeing the couple’s child, so much so that they fled the United States and headed to Swakopmund, Namibia to have the baby in a place where paparazzi wouldn’t be a problem. 

Since then, the Jolie-Pitt family have grown from three to six with another adopted child Pax and biological twins Vivienne and Knox. Throughout the years, we’ve seen the children grow up before our eyes, from running family errands to attending film screenings for their parents. To go back where it all started, we’re looking back at Shiloh’s life through the years…

 

2007

The world got a glimpse of a one-year-old Shiloh as her mom stepped out for a quick errand in New York city.

2008

Shiloh was just two-years-old when Angelina took her and Shiloh’s siblings Zahara and Pax to visit the French Quarter in New Orleans.

2009

The blonde beauty joined her dad Brad Pitt and sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt in Washington, DC and the trio visited popular toy store Tugooh during their stay. Shiloh sported a longer hairdo and blue sunnies.

2010

Throughout the years, fans have gotten glimpses of Shiloh at airports as she joins her parents for press trips around the world. In this photo, she and Zahara are with their mom at LAX airport.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's best moments with her kids

2014

Shiloh, who prefers to dress in boy clothes, arrived to her mom’s red carpet premiere for the film Unbroken in a dapper suit. Angelina previously opened up to Vanity Fair about Shiloh’s dress choices. “She likes to dress like a boy. She wants to be a boy. So we had to cut her hair,” she explained. “She likes to wear boys' everything. She thinks she's one of the brothers.”

2015

At nine-years-old, Shiloh attended Nickelodeon's 28th Annual Kids' Choice Awards and got plenty of selfies with her idols, including Nick Jonas and Meghan Trainor.

2017

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt arrived to the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada for The Breadwinner premiere. She opted for a more casual look in jeans and a flannel top.

2018

At 12, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt attended the 2018 National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City. For the special occasion, she dressed in a classic black suit and styled her hair short.

MORE: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's kids make appearance at Maleficent premiere

2019

Shiloh's latest red carpet appearance was at her mom's premiere for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. Shiloh, along with her siblings Vivienne, Zahara and Knox headed to London to support Angelina. The whole family posed together at the red carpet.

