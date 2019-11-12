When either has to do a solo trip because of some project, messages like the one Elsa wrote to Chris will pop up: \"You're a constant source of inspiration and a beacon of joy. I miss you from the other side of the world, so I will raise my glass and toast to the legend that is still growing. Keep on bringing joy and entertainment to the world and don't underestimate the value of what you do. I love you, partner @chrishemsworth. Have a great day!\" she wrote on social media.