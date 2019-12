The 20th annual Latin Grammys are quickly approaching. Music’s greatest will converge at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 14 to celebrate and honor this year’s best Latin music.

The artists dominating today’s music scene is very different from the first annual Latin Grammys. In 2019, we can’t stop head bopping to Rosalía’s hits or Sebastian Yatra’s smooth tunes, and let’s not even get started on the urban music that’s made waves in the last few years. Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Ozuna are some of the genre’s best talents that have successfully crossed over to the American market. But twenty years ago, different artists were topping the charts. Shakira was just starting out in her career, a 20-year-old Christina Aguilera made her first Spanish album and Ricky Martin had put out his iconic song Livin La Vida Loca.

Keep scrolling to see (and hear) some of the most popular songs that were nominated for a Grammy in the first ever Latin Grammys awards!