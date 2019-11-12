View 10 pics | Celebrities
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's romantic destinations around the world







Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky in Australia

Makepeace, the perfect spot for a getaway close from home

Actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky always take any opportunity to enjoy a "second honeymoon".  They have travelled the world to amazing destinations proving they have adventurer's souls, but they also keep in their hearts a special place for their beautiful country. This stunning image of the couple was taken close to their home in Australia. They took in the sights and enjoyed the peace and quiet on the island of Makepeace, Queensland.




Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky vacation Spain

Celeb hotspot Ibiza and foodies' mecca San Sebastian for Elsa's 43rd birthday

During the summer, Elsa and Chrism traveled to Spain to celebrate Elsa's 43rd birthday. The couple spent some days on the beautiful Mediterranean island of Ibiza, where they could be seen on a yacht enjoying the celebrations with some close friends such as Matt Damon. They also had a beautiful time in the north of the country, where they visited foodies' mecca San Sebastian. 




Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky romantic trips San Sebastian

A family getaway in the Basque Country

The couple took advantage of their stay in Spain and apart from San Sebastian, they also visited some other spots in the Basque Country, where Elsa's brother Cristian Prieto tied the knot over the summer. "Congratulations to two of my favorite people in the world. I don´t know what I would do without you guys. You are the perfect example of love," wrote the actress back on the day.




Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky travel inspo himalaya

Adventure trip to India and the Himalayas

In February 2016, Elsa and Chris trekked one of the most spectacular areas in India and the Himalayas, more than 18,000 feet above sea level. The trip allowed the couple to test their fitness and stamina, although as Chris explained during at interview at Jimmy Kimmel Live, he suffered from altitude sickness. And he is Thor!

 




Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's vacation Marrakech

Marrakech, an exotic destination

Looking for some travel inspo for the vacation season? Chris and Elsa's next destination will surely give you some ideas. In September 2018, they travelled to Marrakech for an unforgettable vacation on which they donned turbans and tunics and enjoyed desert camel rides. They also visited a few landmarks and relaxed in the famous Arab baths.




Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky took a vacation in Thailand

Thailand's crystal-clear water

The couple had a romantic getaway in every celeb's favorite spot. In exclusive glamour at the Soneva Kiri hotel complex, composed of 34 large pool villas in an island only accesible by private plane, the couple enjoyed a spot of privacy against the backdrop of Thailand's lush greenery.

 




Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky went to Costa Rica in 2013

Beach vacation in Costa Rica

The couple enjoyed some days in the beautiful beaches of Costa Rica in 2013, when their eldest daughter India Rose was just a one-year-old toddler. Chris enjoyed one of his recurrent hobbies in an absolutely idyllic location: surfing. According to local media, Elsa said that they loved the country and that in fact, they had been there already the previous year without no one noticing.




Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's days in Paris

Paris, the city of love

For a couple so in love, the French capital is the perfect destination! The Avengers: Endgame actor took a moment to celebrate the love he and his wife share in the city of lights, (and love), during their European tour over the summer.




Elsa Pataky writes lovely messages to Chris when they're apart

They travel solo... but the miss each other terribly!

When either has to do a solo trip because of some project, messages like the one Elsa wrote to Chris will pop up: 

"You're a constant source of inspiration and a beacon of joy. I miss you from the other side of the world, so I will raise my glass and toast to the legend that is still growing. Keep on bringing joy and entertainment to the world and don't underestimate the value of what you do. I love you, partner @chrishemsworth. Have a great day!" she wrote on social media.




Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky also travel with their children

A family that travels together...

Chris and Elsa married in 2010 and now have three children: India Rose and twins Tristan and Sasha. "I’ve travelled with the children a few times so I’ve learnt how to get by very well, " said the actress to Glamour magazine, And of course, it also helps to think that when you arrive you’ll be able to enjoy a nice relaxing time!" Today, Chris and his wife are one of Hollywood's most stable and attractive couples, traveling the world with their kids, teaching them about other cultures, and enjoying a beautiful life.

