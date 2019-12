Antonio Banderas is very proud of his daughter, when he won a Goya Award for his career, his first words were for her: “Every award has to be dedicated, and I want to dedicate this one to whom has suffered the most my passion for films, my long absences, my work commitments,” he said in his emotional speech, “I missed her best snapshots, her best scenes, and still, she’s my best production, I dedicate this award to you by saying sorry, this is for you Stella.”