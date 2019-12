Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood's favorite badass chicks and she made it to the top all on her own. She became famous after playing Lisa Rowe in Girl, Interrupted, a role that earned her an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. Although she's taken on a wide range of iconic roles throughout her career, she's perhaps best known as an action woman. And for giving 110% in everything she does.

We take a look at Angelina's baddest bad girl roles.