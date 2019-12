The world first met Dayanara Torres back in 1993, when she became Miss Universe at just 18. Since then, the Boricua stunner has been perpetually in the limelight. Her talents brought her to TV, including a role in the iconic primetime TV drama, The Young and the Restless. She ushered in the new millennium marrying singing superstar Marc Anthony, although their bliss was short – only 4 years – they have two beautiful sons together, Cristian and Ryan, who they famously continue to co-parent as friendly exes.