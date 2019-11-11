Love is in the air – and these celebrities aren’t afraid to show it. It doesn’t have to be a special occasion for these celebrity couples to dedicate their love to one another. When you see these special moments, you can’t help but to swoon. From longtime love like Gloria and Emilio Estefan to the whirlwind romance like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. And young power couples like Karol G and Anuel AA to Becky G and Sebastian Lletget, you can’t help but to swoon every time you see it.

Here is a rundown of some of our favorite Latinx couples in their sweetest moments.