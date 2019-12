Keanu Reeves has been dubbed the Internet’s boyfriend. The John Wick star recently shocked fans (and those he was in a relationship with) when he stepped out with artist Alexandra Grant in November. The 55-year-old has spent his career keeping the status of his relationships private. That’s why, his hand-in-hand moment caught the attention of the world. Prior to his latest rumored love, the Speed star has been paired with a variety of women. Keanu has always remained tight-lipped about their status. Scroll ahead to find out more about the star’s leading ladies of the past and present.