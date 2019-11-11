A look back at Keanu Reeves' dating history

View Galleries
-
Mi amor! A look at the sweetest moments from Latinx power couples
-
Priyanka Chopra wishes the 'light of her life' Nick Jonas a happy birthday
It doesn’t get any sweeter than Mrs. Jonas. Priyanka Chopra had a very special birthday message for her husband Nick Jonas. “The light of my life....
-
Jennifer Lopez's little man will walk her down the aisle at wedding to Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez will have a special man by her side during her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez. The Hustlers star revealed that her 11-year-old son...
-
Camila Cabello on why she and Shawn Mendes 'smooch' like they're in a rom-com
Camila Cabello is shameless when it comes to showing off PDA with Shawn Mendes. In an interview with the Morning Mash Up, the Liar singer reacted to a...
-
Camila Cabello talks falling for Shawn Mendes 'like nobody's watching'
Camila Cabello has romance on the brain but she’s keeping it close to her heart. This summer, the 22-year-old and Shawn Mendes have displayed PDA...