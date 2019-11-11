View 7 pics | Celebrities

A look back at Keanu Reeves' dating history

...
A look back at Keanu Reeves' dating history
You're reading

A look back at Keanu Reeves' dating history

1/7
James Rodriguez shares first photo of himself with baby Samuel
Next

James Rodriguez shares first photo of himself with baby Samuel
Look back at Keanu Reeves love story
© Getty Images

Look back at Keanu Reeves love story

Keanu Reeves has been dubbed the Internet’s boyfriend. The John Wick star recently shocked fans (and those he was in a relationship with) when he stepped out with artist Alexandra Grant in November. The 55-year-old has spent his career keeping the status of his relationships private. That’s why, his hand-in-hand moment caught the attention of the world. Prior to his latest rumored love, the Speed star has been paired with a variety of women. Keanu has always remained tight-lipped about their status. Scroll ahead to find out more about the star’s leading ladies of the past and present.

 

Sofia Coppola​

Keanu and the filmmaker briefly dated in 1992 after working with her father Francis Ford Coppola in Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Keanu Reeves relationship timeline
© Getty Images

Keanu Reeves relationship timeline

Winona Ryder​

​Marital bliss! The pair filmed Bram Stoker’s Dracula together in 1992. In the film, director Francis Ford Coppola used a real Romanian priest. After the movie, the Stranger Things actress joked that “I think we’re married.”

Jennifer Syme​
© Getty Images

Jennifer Syme​

Jennifer Syme​

The actor’s most notable romance was with Jennifer, who worked as a production assistant. The pair began dating in 1998. A year later, Jennifer was pregnant with their child. In December 1999, Jennifer delivered their daughter Ava stillborn. Keanu and Jennifer split in 2000. In 2001, Jennifer tragically passed away in a car accident.

Keanu Reeves relationship timeline
© Getty Images

Keanu Reeves relationship timeline

Claire Forlani​

Claire and The Matrix star were in a rumored relationship from 2004 to 2006. When asked about their status, Keanu mentioned that the pair were “good friends.”

Keanu Reeves relationship timeline
© Getty Images

Keanu Reeves relationship timeline

China Chow

Keanu and the daughter of famed chef Michael Chow had a short fling in 2008. During their time, the pair traveled to the Mediterranean Sea, where they were spotted getting close. Shortly after the trip, the pair called it quits.

Keanu Reeves relationship timelin
© Getty Images

Keanu Reeves relationship timelin

Sandra Bullock​

The pair worked together on Speed and The Lake House. Although they worked closely together, the pair never dated. It could have been a thing as both stars recently revealed to Elle DeGeneres that they had a crush on each other. In an interview, the talk show host played Sandy’s interview back to the actor who went on to share “She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her.”

Keanu Reeves dating history
© Getty Images

Keanu Reeves dating history

Alexandra Grant​

Keanu turned heads when he stepped out with the artist hand-in-hand on the carpet for the LACMA Art + Film gala in November 2019. The pair have been friends since 2011, and have worked together on books. It’s no telling how long they have been dating.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries